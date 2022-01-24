BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning on Monday, Alpha-Bellbrook Road will be closed for approximately a week.

The City of Beavercreek said in a Facebook post that Alpha-Bellbrook Road, just north of Stauffer Drive, will be closed beginning on Jan. 24 so crews can install a new sanitary sewer line. The city estimated the work will take approximately a week to complete.

The city said a detour will be posted and the road will not be open for emergency access.

If you have any questions about the road closure, the City of Beavercreek said to call the city’s engineering division at (937) 427-5513.