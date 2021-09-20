Road closure: Alex-Bell Road intersection to close for lane addition

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Alex-Bell Road will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, September 20 for construction.

According to a release by Paul Gruner, Montgomery County Engineer, the portion of Alex-Bell Road between McEwen and Paragon Road will be closed to accommodate construction of an eastbound left-turn lane at the intersection of Alex-Bell and Paragon Road.

Gruner said drivers should take McEwen Road to Congress Park Drive to Paragon Road as a detour.

This construction is part of the Alex-Bell and Paragon Road intersection improvement project, Gruner said, which is scheduled to be completed in November.