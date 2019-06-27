Weapons complaint at Burger King leads to car into pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A weapons complaint at a local Burger King led to a car hitting a pole in Dayton early Thursday morning, according to regional dispatch.

The single-car crash happened at around 4:15 am at the intersection of Hoover Ave. and Brohm Lane.

Dayton Police says that officers were called to a Burger King on Hoover Ave. on a weapons complaint. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle before it crashed into the pole.

The occupant of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if the person will face charges.

Hoover Ave. is temporarily closed while crews investigate.

