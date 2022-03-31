GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A road is closed after a two-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Township Thursday.

The crash happened at 9:46 p.m. on Wagner Road. Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were serious injuries. It’s not clear exactly how many people were hurt, but at least one person was taken to the hospital.



Wagner Road is closed from Oleva Drive and Swigart Road due to the crash. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. OSHP said it is under investigation.

