KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A road is closed in Kettering after a crash Wednesday.

Kettering Police said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Woodman Drive. A car went into the grass cut through a yard crashed into a garage. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

Woodman Drive is currently closed from Stroop Road to Doris Avenue. The cause of the accident has not been determined at this time.

