RMHC gives family from Russia home far away from home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ronald McDonald House is making a family from Russia feel right at home. They’ve been here in Dayton for more than a month, getting treatment for their son who has Canavan disease, which is a progressive and deadly neurological disorder.

“We are here to get the treatment for Artyom,” says Alla Pronina, whose young son has a rare genetic disease. She and her two sons traveled overseas for some of the best care in the world.

“Unfortunately there is no cure anywhere,” says Alla.

They spend hours at a time at Dayton Children’s to help manage symptoms. They not only get a high level of care at the hospital, but also across the street at the Ronald McDonald House.

“They are tirelessly working everyday to get everything that families need,” states Alla.

Staying across the street from the hospital helps ease the physical, emotional, and financial burden.

“When we were getting ready for our trip, we knew there would be a lot of costs for us,” admits Alla. “When you’re a stranger in a foreign country, it is really very hard to cope with the disease.”

The Ronald McDonald House is providing so much more than a comfortable and safe place for them to stay during the day and sleep at night.

“The most important thing we get here is the care, the support, the compassion,” says Alla. “This is our home, and we are happy to be here.”

The average life expectancy of children with Canavan disease is 10 years old.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is asking people to “Give a Little Love” to help families stay close to the care their children need. Click here to donate.