RMHC Dayton to cut ribbon on new oncology family suite

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton (RMHC Dayton) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated Gala of Hope Foundation Oncology Family Suite Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The ribbon-cutting will be at 10 a.m.
RMHC Dayton said that the suite is designed specifically to support families during their child’s cancer treatment, offering unique amenities to better aid a child receiving radiation or chemotherapy.
“Families fighting cancer already face daily concerns as they protect their immunocompromised children,” said Rita Cyr, CEO of RMHC Dayton. “The COVID-19 pandemic presents additional life-threatening dangers for these families.”
The state-of-the-art space was sponsored by Gala of Hope Foundation.
