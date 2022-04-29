DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ronald Macdonald House Charities in Dayton can begin constructing its new Ronald MacDonald House over six months earlier than planned, thanks to a generous gift by Ohio’s Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCO).

On Wednesday, April 27, RMHC Dayton’s CEO Rita Cyr announced a gift of $13 million from MCO, the largest amount ever received by RMHC. This gift, combined with the $8 million in community gifts so far completes the first phase of the campaign, RMHC said, and allows the charity to build a new, larger Ronald MacDonald house more than six months ahead of schedule.

This house, with 42 rooms, will help to fill the increasing need for housing near Dayton Children’s Hospital and Shriner’s Children’s Ohio. This is a need RMHC said the smaller, 14-room facility was no longer able to meet.

“Last year Ronald McDonald House had to turn away 63% of the families that came to us for housing,” Cyr said. “Expanding our capacity is significant to the strategic growth of our region’s healthcare sector and necessary to support the hundreds of families who travel to Dayton each year for their child’s medical care.”

RMHC Dayton planned to raise $25 million dollars to fund the construction of the new building. With that goal met, RMHC said construction on the new facility can begin this summer.