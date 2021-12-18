DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ronald McDonald House is helping families find holiday cheer, but they need your help.

This year, part of the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton has been transformed into a toy shop for families to pick out gifts for their children for free.

The shop is stocked with toys for kids of all ages, but missing many options for children aged 0-12 months old. The charity recently posted to Facebook asking for last-minute donations of toys for this age group as well as wrapping supplies.

Some toy ideas for this age group include:

MAGIFIRE Tummy Time Water Mat

SmartNoggin NogginStik Developmental Light-up Rattle

Vtech Snug A Bug Musical Critter Infant Toy

Bright Starts Hug-A-Bye Baby Musical Light Up Soft Toy

Fisher-Price Rainforest Friends Peg Gift Set

Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Boppin’ Activity Bugs

Fisher-Price – Laugh & Learn Lil’ Gamer -Blue

Fisher-Price – Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller

LeapFrog – Scout’s Learning Lights Remote Deluxe – Multi-color

Infantino Go gaga! Wrist Rattles

Fox & Owl-Bright Starts Oball Shaker Toy

The Manhattan Toy Company Winkel Rattle & Sensory Teether Toy

Nuby Ice Gel Baby Teether Keys

You can leave donations at the Ronald McDonald House at 555 Valley Street any day of the week from 9 am to 9 pm.