DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ronald McDonald House is helping families find holiday cheer, but they need your help.
This year, part of the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton has been transformed into a toy shop for families to pick out gifts for their children for free.
The shop is stocked with toys for kids of all ages, but missing many options for children aged 0-12 months old. The charity recently posted to Facebook asking for last-minute donations of toys for this age group as well as wrapping supplies.
Some toy ideas for this age group include:
- MAGIFIRE Tummy Time Water Mat
- SmartNoggin NogginStik Developmental Light-up Rattle
- Vtech Snug A Bug Musical Critter Infant Toy
- Bright Starts Hug-A-Bye Baby Musical Light Up Soft Toy
- Fisher-Price Rainforest Friends Peg Gift Set
- Fisher-Price Brilliant Basics Boppin’ Activity Bugs
- Fisher-Price – Laugh & Learn Lil’ Gamer -Blue
- Fisher-Price – Laugh & Learn Game & Learn Controller
- LeapFrog – Scout’s Learning Lights Remote Deluxe – Multi-color
- Infantino Go gaga! Wrist Rattles
- Fox & Owl-Bright Starts Oball Shaker Toy
- The Manhattan Toy Company Winkel Rattle & Sensory Teether Toy
- Nuby Ice Gel Baby Teether Keys
You can leave donations at the Ronald McDonald House at 555 Valley Street any day of the week from 9 am to 9 pm.