RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Oddbody’s Music Room in Riverside received a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) after violating orders put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
In a press release the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which oversees the OIU, said agents visited the establishment after Riverside Police referred a case to them. Officers arrived Aug. 22 during a concert and saw patrons in possession of alcohol after midnight.
Agents visited Oddbody’s after that to issue the citation based on the case report.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Riverside venue receives citation from Ohio Investigative Unit
- PNC Bank Dayton needs help naming future service dog
- Omega Music to temporarily close after employee becomes ill
- PHOTOS: Remembering ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman
- ‘Lebanese Dinner Takeout’ event to take place over weekend