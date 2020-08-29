Riverside venue receives citation from Ohio Investigative Unit

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Oddbody’s Music Room in Riverside received a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) after violating orders put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which oversees the OIU, said agents visited the establishment after Riverside Police referred a case to them. Officers arrived Aug. 22 during a concert and saw patrons in possession of alcohol after midnight.

Agents visited Oddbody’s after that to issue the citation based on the case report.