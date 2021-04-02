Riverside updates road closures for Harshman Avenue wall inspection

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Riverside provided an update on lane closures due to the Harshman Avenue wall inspections Friday afternoon.

The northbound inside lane of Harshman Avenue will be closed along the wall Monday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said the closure is due to a needed inspection of the wall.

Initially the work only required the closure of the southbound lane of Harshman Avenue on Tuesday, March 30.

Motorists are advised to be cautious of anyone working in the area.

