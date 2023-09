DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We have an important traffic update for drivers who take U.S. 35 through Riverside.

The eastbound ramp to U.S. 35 from Woodman Drive will be closed in two weeks due to construction.

That closure begins Monday, Oct. 2, and is expected to last for three days.

This ramp was closed last week for a few days due to construction in the area. Currently, all other ramps in the area remain open.

Updates and more information can be found here.