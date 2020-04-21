RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Fire Department will be performing its annual hydrant test from the week of May 1 to the week of June 7.
The tests will be done between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. by the department.
For questions about the hydrant tests contact Riverside Fire Department at 937-233-1801.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020
- OHSAA cancels all spring sports contests, tournaments for 2020 season
- Riverside to test hydrants from May to June
- Georgia governor gives restaurants, gyms, barbers go-ahead to reopen
- South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse