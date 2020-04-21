Riverside to test hydrants from May to June

Closings
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Fire Department will be performing its annual hydrant test from the week of May 1 to the week of June 7.

The tests will be done between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. by the department.

For questions about the hydrant tests contact Riverside Fire Department at 937-233-1801.

