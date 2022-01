RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Riverside will be providing income tax assistance for taxpayers on Monday.

On Monday, Jan. 10, the City of Riverside said CCA representatives will be offering income tax help from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the city, CCA representatives will be available at the Riverside Administrative Offices at 5200 Springfield St., Suite 100 in Riverside.

The city also said taxpayers may call (216) 857-7382 to schedule a specific appointment for income tax help.