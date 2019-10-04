Riverside submits four sites for possible Dayton Greyhound hub

DAYTON, Ohio – The city of Riverside submitted four potential sites to replace the former Greyhound hub in Trotwood.

The hub, located at the northwest RTA transit facility, will quit housing Greyhound at the end of October. The hub was supposed to close this weekend, but it’s been extended through October.

“Montgomery County put it out there that Greyhound was looking for another site,” Riverside City Manager Mark Carpenter said. “We initially came up with five sites, but we submitted four.”

Greyhound is in need of a small terminal hub. According to notes from Wednesday’s city council meeting, an office space of less than 100-square-feet is required. The hub would service two buses per day.

