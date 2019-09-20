Riverside residents to vote on road repair issue in Nov.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in Riverside will vote on an $8 million ballot issue, Issue 21, that would replace and improve deteriorating roads in the city, according to the City of Riverside.

The city says that of the its 307 roads, 70 percent of them received a fair to failed rating from Pavement Management Group in 2019.

“Right now, our streets are in disrepair,” City Manager Mark Carpenter said. “We have an important levy on the ballot on Nov. 5 that will generate approximately $1.9 million to invest in our streets with 100% percent of these dollars to be dedicated to improving our streets.”

The levy will be permanent, meaning it will never increase, and be based on a resident’s property taxes. If the levy passes, for example, a resident with an assessed property value of $85,000 will pay an additional $19.83 a month.

“Improving roads can improve home values, help provide safe commutes for residents and help prevent vehicle damage,” Carpenter said. “Better roads are also an important part of attracting businesses to our community, and economic development is crucial for our city. Businesses look for places that are growing and thriving. Riverside is at a crossroads. It’s our choice.”

Due to severe funding cuts from the state, the city would only be able to fund the repair of six roads per year if the levy fails. If it passes, Pavement Management Group will provide a 10-year road repair plan.

An informational meeting will be held for residents to learn more about the issue on Thurs., Sept. 26 at 6 pm at 5200 Springfield Street, Suite 100.

