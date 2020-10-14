Riverside pushing for 5-mill road paving levy

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Riverside is asking voters to approve a 5-mill property tax levy to fund paving on residential roads. It’s the third attempt to pass the levy in three years. If the majority vote to approve this action, the 5-mill levy will cost $14.58 a month per $100,000 home.

“It’s probably one of the worse conditions of any municipality to be in and it’s not a good example for all the people that come to the air force museum,” said Gene Miller, who lives in Riverside.

The city is asking residents to approve the levy to fund critical road repairs. City officials said it would generate about $1.2 million and all of this money will be used for paving the streets. City manager. Mark Carpenter said over time the streets deteriorated faster than they managed to fix them. “I think it’s just over time the city hasn’t had the revenue to invest in the streets and so we’ve gotten behind and right now we don’t have the money to keep pace with the deterioration of the roads,” he said.

He said 70% of the city’s 307 residential roads are in bad shape. 2 NEWS encountered an even split of residents for an against the levy. Miller said he supports the levy and he hopes his neighbors will too.

“We’ve got a lot of deteriorating roads and they’ve not been able to it. In the last couple of years, they’ve just been doing a lot of patching and you can only do so much patching and it comes a time that you have to fix the infrastructure and the things underneath it. There’s a lot of repairs that needs to be fixed,” he said.