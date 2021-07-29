Riverside shooting suspect released from prison in 2020

A suspect fired at police when they arrived to a domestic situation in Riverside, Ohio. (WDTN Photo)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police held a news conference Thursday to discuss the officer-involved shooting that ended with a suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Tuesday night.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 39-year-old Kevlin Wallace, of Springfield.

Riverside Police Chief Frank Robinson told reporters Thursday Wallace was convicted in 2000 of aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges and was sent to prison. He was released in October 2020.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer was called out for a burglary in progress on Rondowa Avenue. Ofc. James Vance, a 20-plus year veteran of the department, was the first on the scene.

As Vance arrived, a distressed woman pointed out the suspect who was on foot somewhere on Rondowa Avenue. The officer turned his attention to Wallace, and according to Riverside Police, it was then that Vance noticed he was pulling out a firearm.

Wallace started shooting at Vance, who returned fire to protect himself and the woman. There was a brief exchange of gunfire before the man ran further up the road. Several officers reported hearing a single gunshot and when they slowly approached they found Wallace with a single gunshot wound to the head.