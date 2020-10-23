Riverside Police seek suspect after 1 shot in the leg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Devion Lovett is wanted by Riverside Police in connection with a shooting on October 22. (Photos: Riverside Police Department)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting suspect and are asking for the public’s help.

The shooting happened Thursday night at the Valero gas station in the 2500 block of Valley Street. Police told 2 NEWS one person was shot in the leg and at least four shots were fired. The injured victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is 21-year-old Devion Lovett. He was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Ohio plate number HYB 9311. Police said Lovett and the victim know each other and have been “feuding for some time.”

According to police, an unidentified woman was with Lovett in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Police told 2 NEWS Lovett is likely to have blonde-colored dreadlocks. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Lovett or the unidentified woman, or if you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-1801.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS