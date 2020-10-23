Riverside Police seek suspect after 1 shot in the leg

Devion Lovett is wanted by Riverside Police in connection with a shooting on October 22. (Photos: Riverside Police Department)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting suspect and are asking for the public’s help.

The shooting happened Thursday night at the Valero gas station in the 2500 block of Valley Street. Police told 2 NEWS one person was shot in the leg and at least four shots were fired. The injured victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is 21-year-old Devion Lovett. He was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Ohio plate number HYB 9311. Police said Lovett and the victim know each other and have been “feuding for some time.”

According to police, an unidentified woman was with Lovett in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Police told 2 NEWS Lovett is likely to have blonde-colored dreadlocks. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Lovett or the unidentified woman, or if you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-1801.