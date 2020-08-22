Riverside Police seek community help in double homicide investigation

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Riverside Police were sent to the scene on calls of shots fired in the area of Harshman Road and Tidewater Drive early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived after 2:48 a.m. they found two women who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene but the other was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities ask anyone with information to contact dispatch at 937-233-2080. Those with information can also email Detective Adam Todd at atodd@riversideoh.gov or Detective Michael Sullivan at msullivan@riversideoh.gov.

