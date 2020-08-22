Riverside Police seek community help in double homicide investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Riverside Police were sent to the scene on calls of shots fired in the area of Harshman Road and Tidewater Drive early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived after 2:48 a.m. they found two women who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene but the other was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities ask anyone with information to contact dispatch at 937-233-2080. Those with information can also email Detective Adam Todd at atodd@riversideoh.gov  or Detective Michael Sullivan at msullivan@riversideoh.gov.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS