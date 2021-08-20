Riverside Police seek 2 men in 2020 shooting death investigation

Police in Riverside are looking for two persons of interest in a 2020 double homicide.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are looking for two persons of interest in a 2020 double homicide.

Riverside Police said on August 22, 2020 officers were called to Tidewater and Harshman Road after someone reported shots being fired. When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. Taprice Goodwin, 27 was pronounced dead at the scene. Arianna Middlebrook, also 27, was taken to Miami Vallely Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Police said at the time of the shooting they did not think this was a random act of violence.

Riverside Police were able to get video from a local business of two men they say are persons of interest in the case. Police are asking for help in identifying and contacting these men to speak with them about this investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-1801, extension 453, or email atodd@riversideoh.gov. To provide an anonymous tip, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

