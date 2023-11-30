RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A bomb threat was reported at Mad River Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

According to Riverside Police Department, crews responded to the report of a bomb threat at Mad River Middle School, located at 1801 Harshman Road. The call came in at 12:15 on Nov. 30.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building while multiple law enforcement agencies swept the building. Explosive detection K-9s from Dayton PD, Dayton Airport PD and Wright-Patt Air Force Base responded.

The building was thoroughly checked and nothing was found.

Mad River students and staff were able to return to the building following the search.

Riverside Police are continuing investigations into this incident.