Riverside police reach out for potential witnesses in ‘serious investigation’

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside Police Department is asking community members for help with a serious investigation.

A police spokesperson took to Facebook and asked anyone at Rohrer Park on May 1, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., to contact them. They believe people present at the park during that window could help them.

“We also want to let anyone know who may have been there, you may not believe you didn’t witness anything significant that day, but the smallest observation could be helpful,” the department said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Abney at 937-681-2301 or tabney@riversideoh.gov.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.