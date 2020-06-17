Riverside Police: Person of interest sought for theft from an elderly person

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is asking for help finding a person of interest in a case relating to theft from an elderly person.

Gary Vanhoose met with the victim June 8 and said he would pay off her house and do other home improvement projects if she supplied him her debit card.

The elderly victim later learned withdrawals had been made on the card but no home improvements were made and Vanhoose has not returned.

Dayton Police also filed a similar theft report June 16, according to Riverside Police. Vanhoose has a warrant from 2019 involving theft as well.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email Detective Todd at rtodd@riversideoh.gov.