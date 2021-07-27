Heavy police presence in Riverside after officers request aid, cancel 10 minutes later

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Riverside police officers called for assistance around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Rondowa Avenue but quickly canceled the request.

Officers canceled the request at 10:40 p.m. but could not clarify why the call was dropped.

2 NEWS reached out to Huber Heights police, who dispatch for Riverside, but they were unable to provide additional information. Our crew is at the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Miami Valley health leaders believe mask mandate isn't necessary as cases rise

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl retires after 13 years of service

The Neon announces fundraising campaign to help update technology

No more border fed phone seizures

Rep. Phil Plummer announces bid for Ohio House Speaker

What can Montgomery County renters expect once the US eviction moratorium ends?

More News