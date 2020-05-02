Riverside Police looking for driver in deadly hit and run crash

Closings
RIVERSIDE (WDTN)- Police in Riverside are looking for the driver in a deadly hit and run crash Friday night.

They say it happened around 9:30 pm on Troy Street as the victim was crossing the street with his dog.

Both the pedestrian and his dog were a killed at the scene.

Police received a call around 6:40 am Saturday after a nearby driver spotted the victim in a yard near the scene.

Police say the victim was not seen until hours later due to him being thrown behind a hill and darkness at the time.

Police are looking for the driver of a 2008 or 2009 GMC Acadia with heavy right front side damage.

Police say the driver could face charges for leaving the scene of a fatal accident, among other charges.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Riverside Police.

