Riverside Police locate vehicle suspected in deadly hit and run

Local News

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside have located a suspect vehicle from a deadly hit and run in the area last Friday.

60-year-old Terry Parsons and his dog were both killed after they were struck by a car on Old Troy Pike the night of May 1.

Police say a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident was found on Payne Avenue in Harrison Township. It has been impounded for evidence processing.

The accident remains under investigation.

