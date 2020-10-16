Coroner called to fatal pedestrian strike on Woodman Dr.

Riverside Police were called after a person was struck by a vehicle on Woodman Dr. (WDTN/Ken Jarosik)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian strike on Woodman Drive around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the victim was a 70-year-old man. The driver was not arrested and was not injured. Police say there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.