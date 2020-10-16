Coroner called to fatal pedestrian strike on Woodman Dr.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Riverside Police were called after a person was struck by a vehicle on Woodman Dr. (WDTN/Ken Jarosik)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian strike on Woodman Drive around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the victim was a 70-year-old man. The driver was not arrested and was not injured. Police say there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS