Riverside Police hunt for man wanted in connection with domestic violence

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police are working to locate a man wanted for domestic violence.

Riverside Police posted on its Facebook page Wednesday it is looking for Mark Anthony, 26, who is wanted for felony domestic violence.

Police said Anthony’s location is unknown and is seeking the public’s help. Detective Michael Sullivan of the Riverside Police Department told WDTN.com officers were called to Golden Meadows Court in Riverside around 8 pm Jan. 12.

Investigators believe Anthony may be on Dayton’s west side. Anyone with information about the location of Anthony is asked to call Riverside Police at (937) 233-2080, email police@riversideoh.gov or send a private message on the department’s Facebook page.