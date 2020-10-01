Riverside Police discover man with gunshot wound after routine traffic stop

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Riverside Police performed a routine traffic stop on Warrendale Avenue Thursday morning and discovered a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told police he was shot in the area of Pennswood Drive and Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. He was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Huber Heights Police are currently investigating the incident.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

