Riverside Police asks for public's help locating suspect in connection to robbery

Local News

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is asking for help locating a robbery suspect.

Police said Leon Jones is wanted for an incident that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 3 at the Valero gas station on the 2500 block of Valley Street. According to a release, Jones assaulted a person, then stole beer they had purchased at the gas station.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but had very visible bruising and bumps after being stomped on the head.

If you have any information, contact the Riverside Police Deparment.

