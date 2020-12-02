Riverside Police ask for help locating domestics violence, robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Riverside Police Department)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating a potential suspect in a domestic violence and robbery offense.

Shawn Hines is wanted by police in regards an incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Harshman Road on Dec. 1.  He is currently at large and has active warrants for his arrest from a prior incident. 

Police are asking anyone who knows where Hines can be located to contact dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email police@riversideoh.gov.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS