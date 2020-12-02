Riverside Police ask for help locating domestics violence, robbery suspect

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating a potential suspect in a domestic violence and robbery offense.

Shawn Hines is wanted by police in regards an incident that occurred in the 2300 block of Harshman Road on Dec. 1. He is currently at large and has active warrants for his arrest from a prior incident.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Hines can be located to contact dispatch at 937-233-2080 or email police@riversideoh.gov.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.