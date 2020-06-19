Riverside Police ask BCI to take over Cheryl Coker investigation

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department has formally requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification to assume the role of lead investigating agency in the Cheryl Coker case.

The decision to ask BCI to take was made after discussions with the BCI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

BCI has participated in the investigation since Coker disappeared in October 2018. Riverside Police said in a release Friday, “With Mrs. Coker’s remains being located in another county, it is the combined belief that the best course of action is for Riverside Police Department to fully utilize the vast resources of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification in the pursuit of justice for Mrs. Coker.”

Riverside Police said it will still be involved in the day to day investigation.