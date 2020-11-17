Riverside police arrest man wanted for aggravated attempted robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department arrested a man wanted for an aggravated robbery attempt over the weekend.

According to a press release, the suspect was arrested at 5 a.m. on Sunday while sitting in a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Harshman Road.  

The suspect was wanted in reference to an aggravated robbery attempt that occurred on Saturday in the 4000 block of Schwinn Drive.

Police said the suspect was in a stolen truck and attempted to steal a person’s dump trailer. The suspect pointed a gun at the person who returned fire, striking the suspect’s stolen truck. No injuries were reported.

