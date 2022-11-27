RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN)– Riverside police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a man, whose body was found in a home, as a homicide.

According to Major Angela Jackson, police responded to the area of Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive around 5:30 p.m. after the victim’s friends called authorities claiming they were worried after not hearing from him for several hours. When police arrived to conduct a welfare check, they found the victim dead inside his home.

Major Jackson says the death is considered suspicious, but did not reveal the cause of death at this time. Police did go to several homes in the area obtaining ring doorbell footage.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrived on scene and is leading the investigation. The name of the man or cause of death have not yet been released.