RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase ended in a dangerous collision after officers were called to a home in Riverside.

According to the Riverside Police Department, officers were called to a home Friday morning on reports of a domestic dispute. According to a sergeant on the scene, this dispute turned into a possible abduction.

That afternoon, officers chased the suspect into Dayton, the sergeant said. Officers were pursuing the suspect down Springfield Street when he turned into a parking lot and hit gravel. The suspect lost control of his car and careened into a building on the 1600 block just before 1 p.m.

The suspect was brought to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The woman sitting in the passenger seat was treated at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.