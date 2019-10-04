Riverside official on street levy: 70 percent of roads in bad shape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of Riverside will vote on Issue 21 during the Nov. 5 election, a make or break levy on whether the city can repair the vast majority of its roads.

“We have an awful lot of roads that haven’t had attention in a long time,” Finance Director Tom Garrett said. “Most of them rate only fair or worse.”

The 8-mill plan is permanent. On average, it would cost a person with a $100,000 property around $24 a month.

For Riverside, there’s little choice. For main roads like Woodman Drive or Springfield Street, Riverside can apply for federal grants. But for a residential city like Riverside, most of its streets are in neighborhoods, meaning they aren’t eligible for grants or loans.

“Obviously, the roads have an impact on safety,” Garrett said. “It’s primarily residential streets that haven’t had attention and we can’t get grant money for residential streets. So this is the only way to get the money.”

A map provided by Riverside reflects the problem. While the most traveled roadways are kept up thanks to available loans and grants, the residential streets rate much worse.

Garrett said the city is working on a 10-year plan for road development and a near-term intensive plan around the city that would address the worst streets. He couldn’t say if the city was planning to address every road in the city, or what neighborhoods would be paved first. He said that part of the plan is still being put together.

“We gave a briefing to council a couple of years ago about a 10-year plan,” Garrett said. “So we’re hoping to get through a whole lot of streets the next five years.”

Riverside has worked with the Pavement Management Group as a consultant. The City provided this information on its website:

