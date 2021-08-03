Riverside now requiring masks in city offices

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re visiting a city office in Riverside anytime soon, you will now be required to wear a mask.

The City of Riverside said on Facebook Tuesday that all visitors in any city office will be required to wear a face covering. The change is the result of the recommendation from the CDC for people in high-spread areas of COVID-19 to wear masks indoors.

The City of Dayton also recently updated its mask policy to require all city employees to wear a mask while inside city buildings — regardless of vaccination status. This also applies to anyone entering these buildings.

