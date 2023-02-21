DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside residents are being asked to boil their water after a contractor broke a water main on Tuesday.

Montgomery County Environmental Services announced that a contractor working in the area struck a water line and broke it on Tuesday. According to the release, the break itself has been repaired, however, residents in the area marked below should continue to boil their water until further notice.

Riverside boil advisory area (Montgomery County Environmental Services)

“Residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes,” the release states. “As an alternative, residents can use tap water after it has been brought to a rolling boil for three minutes. Boiled water may be used for cooking, drinking, bathing and brushing teeth. Discard any ice that has been made during the time of the boil advisory, and do not use chilled water lines in a refrigerator.”

The release said that crews will continue to work into the evening. The county Environmental Services will notify residents once the water is safe to drink.