DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The legal process continues for Cornelius Brogan, the man accused of stabbing his ex-boyfriend, Scott Patrick Hannah, one night in November of 2022.

November 27, 2022

Around 5:30 p.m., officers from the Riverside Police Department were called to Hannah’s home by Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive after his friends called, concerned the man had not responded for several hours. When officers arrived, they found Hannah’s body displaying several stab wounds.

According to police, Brogan was the last known person to speak with Hannah before his death. Police began investigating the scene as a homicide, and authorities said the Ohio BCI was called to help process the scene for evidence.

Less than five hours later, Brogan was arrested by Kentucky police for assaulting a police officer. According to authorities, Logan County deputies were looking for Brogan after he had been named a suspect in the case, and his phone had been tracked to their area. Brogan was found inside a home on Emerson Bypass Road in Russellville between 8:30 to 9 p.m.

When Brogan came to the door, deputies say he refused to listen to commands and charged the deputies, tackling one of them and tackling him to the ground. He also allegedly attempted to take the deputy’s weapon before he was arrested. Deputies took him into custody just before 10:05 p.m.

December 1, 2022

On December 1, Riverside Police announced that Brogan had been charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, however, the extradition process delayed legal proceedings.

Officers held a press conference, during which they explained Brogan and Hannah used to live together and had a romantic relationship in the past. You can watch the full press conference here.

December 2, 2022

Family and friends gathered on Friday, December 2 to celebrate the life of Scott Patrick Hannah. The funeral service began at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church in Springfield.

December 6, 2022

Around 12:30 p.m. on a Tuesday, Brogan was arrested again and extradited to Ohio. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail shortly before 6 p.m.

December 14, 2022

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Brogan was indicted on multiple charges surrounding the death of his ex-boyfriend. Charges included:

One count of Murder – purposeful

Two counts of Murder – proximate result of committing Felonious Assault

One count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

One count of Felonious Assault – Deadly weapon

The bond was set at $1,000,000.

December 20, 2022

Brogan pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment.

January 3, 2023

Brogan altered his plea to claim not guilty by reason of insanity, court documents show. He was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation as is a common procedure.

March 6, 2023

Brogan’s first competency evaluation found that, while he did suffer from schizophrenia, he was not intellectually disabled, and thus eligible to stand trial.

The defense called for a second evaluation stating that Brogan had reportedly jumped from the upper floor of the jail because he was bored, and he often heard voices directing him to act in a violent manner.

The secondary evaluation was approved.

April 24, 2023

Brogan appeared in court for a competency hearing, during which he was found competent to stand trial. He was ordered to appear in court for his trial the week of June 19.

June 13, 2023

Court documents showed the trial date was moved to November 27, 2023: exactly a year after Hannah was found dead.