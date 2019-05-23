Riverside medical marijuana dispensary awarded Certificate of Operation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton-area medical marijuana dispensary officially got the green light Wednesday from the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

Mad River Remedies, located at 5604 Airway Road, was awarded a Dispensary Certificate of Operation.

When it opens, it will join About Wellness Ohio in Lebanon as the only two medical marijuana dispensaries open in southwest Ohio.

So far, Mad River Remedies has not set an opening date.

