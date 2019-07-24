Riverside man sentenced on rape charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Riverside man will spend 25 years in prison after being convicted on felony charges related to the sexual assault of two minors.

On July 11, 57-year-old Larry Lerma was found guilty and convicted of:

2 counts of abduction

3 counts of rape by force

1 count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

1 counts of aggravated menacing

In addition to his prison sentence, Lerma will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.

The two victims involved were seven and eight years old.

Riverside Police investigated the offenses and presented the case to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Heck added, “These young girls were courageous in coming forward to report the actions of this defendant. The sentencing decision today reflects the reprehensible nature of his actions and ensures that he will not be able to further victimize these girls or anyone else.”

