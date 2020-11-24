Riverside man gets 11 years in prison for killing father

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced Tuesday that David E. Streeter, 30 was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the killing of his father.

According to the prosecutor, Riverside Police were dispatched to Robinwood Avenue on Feb. 9, 2020 on reports of a deceased elderly man. When they arrived, they found 69-year-old Donald Streeter dead inside the home.

The release said that further investigation showed David Streeter had beaten Donald Streeter with a metal broom handle. At the time, David Streeter lived in the home with his parents.

David Streeter was found guilty of manslaughter on Oct. 26.