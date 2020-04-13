Riverside laundromat offering curbside service during coronavirus

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Laundromats have taken extra precautions during the coronavirus for employees and customers, as they are considered essential and remain open for business.

At Your Service Coin Laundry with locations on Airway Road and Linden Avenue is living up to its brand.

“When I was trying to come up with a name for the business, funny thing is, my husband laughed at me when I first said ‘At Your Service,’ and I said let’s have a little butler who’s bending over, saying you know, we’re at your service,” smiles owner Tane Smith.

Practicing its namesake, they’re offering Curbside Service at no extra cost.

“Call our phone number, and let us know you’re in the parking lot. Then one of our laundry attendants will come out and get your clothes from you in the car and your laundry detergent. We will wash it and dry it, put it back in a bag, and then we’ll call you when it’s ready,” describes Smith.

The business is also making sure it’s keeping clean. They’ve removed most of the chairs and are asking people to wait in their cars and fold their laundry at home. Every hour, workers also disinfect surfaces. Carts remain behind the counter and no longer on the floor.

“What we’re asking customers to do if they come in and they want a cart, we’re asking them to wash their hands first, and then when they’re done with the cart, we ask that they bring it back and return it to the counter, and that way we can disinfect the cart to be ready for the next customer,” says Smith.

Still serving their regular customer base, they’re also working to serve those serving on the front lines.

“We’re offering free wash, dry, fold to any healthcare worker, first responder that brings in a valid ID,” states Smith. “We just want to be at everybody’s service and help out in any way we can.”

At the end of the month, the laundromat has more plans to give back donating some of the money from the business to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

For Curbside Service, call 937-308-6908.