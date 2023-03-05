RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A brand new Kroger location is opening in Riverside. The company is opening the new store with a weekend-long list of events happening at the store to celebrate the new location.

On Friday, March 10, Kroger will be opening its newest location at 601 Woodman Drive in Riverside for eager shoppers at 7 a.m. Celebrations will be held from March 10 to March 12.

The fun does not stop with just the store opening. Events will be happening even before the store opens to kick off the grand opening.

To get the fun started, on Friday, March 10, MIX 107.7 will be remote from 6 to 10 a.m. giving away items, including four $50 gift cards to Kroger. Doors will open to shoppers at 7 a.m. and the first 300 customers in line will get a $10 gift card to Kroger. Then, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you will be able to meet Jim Scott, a radio host.

During the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Dayton’s New Country 103.9 will be remote holding contests where people can win $25 gift cards to the Kroger. People will also be able to see a circus performer.

Saturday, March 11 will be filled with several different giveaway opportunities. Starting at 7 a.m., the first 300 customers will be able to receive free Mikesell’s. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the promotional giveaways from radio stations remotely will continue. At the new location, customers will have the chance to sample free Hoist Hydration, 7UP Zero Cal and Congo Brands from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Starting on Sunday, March 12 at 7 a.m., the first 300 customers will be able to receive a free single serving of Boar’s Head single serve hummus. From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., the giveaways continue with a free Colossal Cookie and Private Selection Seafood samples.

The circus performer is expected to return on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During all three days of the events, you will be able to enter to win tickets to see the Dayton Dragons, Newport Aquarium and a sports-themed basket.