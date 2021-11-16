RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police Department is collaborating with Riverside Jaycees to raise donations for Riverside children in need.

The Riverside Police Department said these funds will be used to provide a great Christmas to local kids in need.

Each year the Riverside Jaycees supports community children through the Jaycees for Kids Program, which hosts several different initiatives. According to a post by the Riverside Jaycees and Riverside PD, the cost to care for about 70 children this year will be around $5500.

To donate online, email riversidejaycees@Yahoo.com and ask for an invoice with the amount you wish to donate. Once you receive the invoice, you will be able to pay with a credit card.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Riverside Police Department or mailed to Riverside Jaycees/ Jaycees 4 Kids at 12133 Old Harshman Road, Riverside Ohio, 45431.