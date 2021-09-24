Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage returns

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pumpkin-jack-o-lantern-jpg_172262_ver1-0_27160892_ver1-0_640_360_276834

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Jaycees will be holding their Castle of Carnage event every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night this October.

The non-profit organization, Riverside Jaycees, has been holding its Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail event for 36 seasons, making it the longest-running haunt in the Miami Vally, Riverside Jaycees said in a post on Facebook.

This event is 100 percent volunteer-run, from the actors in the castle to the crew that built the sets. Riverside Jaycees said that all proceeds from the event will benefit children and families in the surrounding community.

Fridays and Saturdays, the castle will be open from dusk until when the crowd leaves, usually around midnight, Riverside Jaycees said. On Sundays, they are open from dusk until 10 p.m.

Admission is $17 per person for general admission and $25 for VIP admission.  Riverside Jaycees said that every group to attend can receive one free picture at the photo booth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Law & Order Thursday starts 9/23/2021

Las Cruces photographer details what he witnessed before viral photo

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday, Sept. 23 Coronavirus update

Ohio State announces at least $20 million in funding to enhance safety on and around campus

No school bus? No problem. Colorado kid kayaks to school

Search continues for Brian Laundrie as FBI issue arrest warrant for fiancé of Gabby Petito

More News