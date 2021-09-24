Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage returns

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Jaycees will be holding their Castle of Carnage event every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night this October.

The non-profit organization, Riverside Jaycees, has been holding its Haunted Castle of Carnage and Trail event for 36 seasons, making it the longest-running haunt in the Miami Vally, Riverside Jaycees said in a post on Facebook.

This event is 100 percent volunteer-run, from the actors in the castle to the crew that built the sets. Riverside Jaycees said that all proceeds from the event will benefit children and families in the surrounding community.

Fridays and Saturdays, the castle will be open from dusk until when the crowd leaves, usually around midnight, Riverside Jaycees said. On Sundays, they are open from dusk until 10 p.m.

Admission is $17 per person for general admission and $25 for VIP admission. Riverside Jaycees said that every group to attend can receive one free picture at the photo booth.