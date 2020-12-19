Riverside home catches fire while owners away

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews closed off roads in Riverside Friday to put out a house fire.
Authorities told 2 NEWS the fire started just after 11:30 p.m in the 1700 block of Riverside Drive. Crews on scene said no one was home at the time and no one was injured.
The home sustained minimal damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
