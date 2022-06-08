RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Join the community and get rid of the clutter in your home at the same time with the Riverside Community Yard Sale.

This event will be held city-wide, the City of Riverside said in a post on Facebook, and it runs from July 28 until July 21.

To have your address listed as a participant in the citywide yard sale, email citymanager@riversideoh.gov or call 937-233-1801, using option number 3. All requests should be in by July 27.

On July 27, the final participation list will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page.