RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A new partnership between the Mad River School District and Riverside’s first responders is focused on caring for kids who’ve experienced a traumatic event, helping the child create a new sense of normalcy afterwards.

In Riverside, if a first responder encounters a child believed to have experienced a traumatic event, that child’s information is forwarded to the school before the school bell rings the next day, something Riverside’s Fire Chief Daniel Stitzel believes will serve hundreds of families and his very own.

“I have two young children at home and I know that if they get into a bad situation, I want as much help as possible,” said Chief Stitzel.

Chief Stitzel believes the community’s Handle with Care Program will greatly impact mental health services in the Mad River School District. Riverside’s first responders will now report to the district if they believe a child was exposed to a traumatic event.

“The school doesn’t get the particulars but they know the child might have some issues, might not be able to focus and struggle with homework due to what might’ve happened the night before,” said Chief Stitzel.

Chief Stitzel said children can be exposed to a variety of traumatic events, the arrest of a family member, violent car crashes or witness drug overdoses.

“Of course with the overdose epidemic we’ve been dealing with, kids have been exposed to family members overdosing right in front of them,” said Chief Stitzel. “We’re very good at reporting to the scene and taking care of things but now this program will catch what happens next for the families involved.”

Handle with Care Program states exposure to violence can affect a child’s ability to focus and behave in school, which can ultimately lead to the child being expelled or dropping out of school.

“We need to take care of our children, you’ve heard of those saying that it takes a village or community to raise kids, we’ll we’re all a part of the same community,” said Chief Stitzel.

If a child needs more intervention, on-site trauma-focused mental health care is available through the school district.